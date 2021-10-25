WATCH: Bucs Negotiate To Get Tom Brady's 600th Touchdown Ball Back From Fan
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2021
Tom Brady reached another NFL milestone on Sunday (October 25), becoming the first player in history to throw for 600 career touchdown passes.
Typically, the football used on a record-setting play is given back to the player or sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but in this case, a fan almost got to keep the historic ball.
Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans -- who caught the touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears -- handed the ball to a fan in the front row at Raymond James Stadium, thinking it was just an ordinary six-point score.
Shortly after, a Buccaneers staffer was shown during the live CBS broadcast negotiating with the fan, who returned the ball, which Brady later confirmed was in his bag during his postgame press conference.
The Bucs had to negotiate to get Brady’s 600th TD ball back from a fan 😂 pic.twitter.com/31WAjBJVfU— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 24, 2021
Brady said Evans apologized for unknowingly giving the record ball away and confirmed the fan would "get something nice in return."
CBS cameras also caught the Pro Bowl wide receiver being told that the pass was Brady's 600th and mouthing "I gave it away" to a staffer on the Bucs' sideline.
The face when you throw Tom Brady's 600th career TD ball into the crowd 😂— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2021
(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/yOnfETXkhS
Brady also extended his NFL career passing record to 81,479 yards after throwing for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 36 passing Sunday.