WATCH: Bucs Negotiate To Get Tom Brady's 600th Touchdown Ball Back From Fan

Tom Brady reached another NFL milestone on Sunday (October 25), becoming the first player in history to throw for 600 career touchdown passes.

Typically, the football used on a record-setting play is given back to the player or sent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but in this case, a fan almost got to keep the historic ball.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans -- who caught the touchdown pass in the first quarter of Sunday's 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears -- handed the ball to a fan in the front row at Raymond James Stadium, thinking it was just an ordinary six-point score.

Shortly after, a Buccaneers staffer was shown during the live CBS broadcast negotiating with the fan, who returned the ball, which Brady later confirmed was in his bag during his postgame press conference.