$10,000 Reward Offered For Information On Death Of North Carolina Man

By Sarah Tate

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the suspicious death of a North Carolina man earlier this year.

The body of 37-year-old William Buster McCarter, of Lincolnton, was discovered on July 13 after deputies were called to Smith Farm Road when two men training a hunting dog found a "suspicious" vehicle parked off the road, per WSOC. No one was inside the car at the time, but police learned it belonged to a man who had been reported missing since July 7. A K-9 was brought to the scene and located a body, later identified as McCarter, nearby. An investigation into the cause of death remains ongoing.

McCarter's mother, Pattie Sisk, said hadn't seen him since May 29. In the weeks following his disappearance, she would drive around searching for her son and asking for help.

"I want people to know I needed help, and all I could do was go to social media for the help," she said, adding, "He was mine for 37 years, two months and five days. He wasn't anybody else's."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call a special phone line at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-3708. Information can also be given directly to the sheriff's office at 704-732-9050 or at the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

