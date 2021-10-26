Alana Haim is starring in Paul Thomas Anderson's upcoming movie Licorice Pizza, and while it's an impressive debut acting role, the HAIM member had some trouble adjusting to working without her sisters for the first time. During a conversation with actor John C. Reilly for Interview Magazine, the 29-year-old opened up about the experience.

“I really was alone while making this movie, and it was a huge growing experience,” she admitted. “My two older siblings have carried me through life, so it was jarring to be like, ‘Oh, they can’t get me out of this one.’ I also couldn’t blame them for anything, or be like, ‘Danielle did it, not me.’ I had to show up on set every day, know what I was doing, and hold my own.”

She went on to describe her relationship with Anderson, who's directed a number of HAIM music videos. “I never in my life would have thought I would be in a movie," Haim confessed. “When we finished shooting, I told him, ‘You saw a side of me that I’d always hoped would come out one day—finding my independence, doing something on my own—and you brought it out of me years before I was ready to do it.'”

Licorice Pizzais slated for a limited release on November 26 and nationwide release on December 25. Watch the first trailer above.

HAIM released their Grammy-nominated third album Women in Music Pt. III, last year. Earlier this year they hinted that they were working on new music.