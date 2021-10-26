Bison Causes 3 Cars To Crash In Oklahoma

By Ginny Reese

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A crash involving multiple vehicles took place early on Saturday morning, and it's not like anything you hear about every day.

KTUL News Channel 8 reported that a bison was the cause of a crash that involved three separate cars in Norman, Oklahoma. Police responded to the crash sometime around 1:15 in the morning on Saturday. The crash happened near the 11000 block of Highway 9.

Police received reports of three different cars crashing due to a bison being in the road. The bison was standing in a westbound lane on the highway, blocking the road.

According to police, the first car was traveling on the westbound lane when it hit the bison that was standing in the middle of the road. Once the bison was hit, it ran into an eastbound lane. It was then hit once again by a car traveling in the eastbound lane.

Another car saw the bison and swerved into a ditch to avoid hitting the large animal.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the multiple crashes.

Sadly, the bison did not survive.

