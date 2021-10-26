Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Impressive Abs In New Workout Video

Ahead of her residency dates, Underwood will be in Nashville for the Country Music Association Awards, where the singer is up in the Entertainer of the Year category. The show is scheduled to air on ABC on November 10 at 8/7c.

In addition to showing off her workouts on social media, Fisher took to TikTok to share some insights into her marriage to former NHL player, Mike Fisher. The singer made some jokes about "dirty clothes on the floor, dead things on the wall," and shared that she "must really truly love him." Underwood and Fisher have been married for 11 years and share two children together, Isaiah (6) and Jacob (2).

The singer recently teamed up with Jason Aldean for a new duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The pair shared a music video for the track in September, which saw the duo passionately singing to one another. The album acts as the lead single from Aldean's 10th studio album, Macon, which is slated to arrive next year.