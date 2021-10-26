Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Impressive Abs In New Workout Video
By Ariel King
October 26, 2021
Carrie Underwood is gearing up for her Las Vegacy residency that kicks off in December, and the country singer is getting prepared with a new workout. Taking to TikTok to share her version of the "Rock The Boat" challenge, Underwood hits the gym and shows off how she's working her arms and legs to get in shape for her December shows.
The "Rock The Boat" challenge sees TikTok users playing "Grab Da Wall & Rock Da Boat" by 504 Boyz & Weebie, and pushing up as they run their legs up and down, providing a full-body workout. Underwood made the challenge look easy, proving that hse's going to be in great shape by the time her Vegas residency rolls around.
@carrieunderwood
Fun times after a Fit52 this morning! #RockTheBoatChallenge #alreadysweaty #WhyDidntISmile♬ Grab Da Wall & Rock Da Boat - 504 Boyz & Weebie
Ahead of her residency dates, Underwood will be in Nashville for the Country Music Association Awards, where the singer is up in the Entertainer of the Year category. The show is scheduled to air on ABC on November 10 at 8/7c.
In addition to showing off her workouts on social media, Fisher took to TikTok to share some insights into her marriage to former NHL player, Mike Fisher. The singer made some jokes about "dirty clothes on the floor, dead things on the wall," and shared that she "must really truly love him." Underwood and Fisher have been married for 11 years and share two children together, Isaiah (6) and Jacob (2).
The singer recently teamed up with Jason Aldean for a new duet, "If I Didn't Love You." The pair shared a music video for the track in September, which saw the duo passionately singing to one another. The album acts as the lead single from Aldean's 10th studio album, Macon, which is slated to arrive next year.