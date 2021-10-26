DMX's Family Reveals Who Will Be In Charge Of The Late Rapper's Estate

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

DMX's family has been at odds over the rapper's million dollar estate since he passed away back in April at 50-years old. However, things came to a pause on Monday after the courts declared that the Ruff Ryders star ex-wife, Tashera Simmons and his oldest sons (Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons and Tacoma Simmons) have been appointed temporary co-administrators of his estate. X's team released a statement regarding the ongoing legal battle and latest updates to the estate:

"DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons’s oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester County Surrogate’s Court today. They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father’s estate. The estate has retained entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate Attorney, Herb Nass is the attorney for the Earl “DMX” Simmons estate and the sons as co-administrators."

The news comes just days after a Georgia woman came forward claiming to be the late star's 15th child. According to Page Six, Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted the later rapper’s other children to share that he was also her father and that she plans on getting a paternity test. X's Estate Attorney shared in the press release that all people claiming to be the rapper's children will be asked to submit to DNA testing in the coming weeks to prove paternity. X's oldest child is 28-years old while his youngest, Exodus was born in 2016.

DMX didn't leave behind a will after his passing, which prevents his estate process from flowing smoothing. He died on April 9th, 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices