DMX's Family Reveals Who Will Be In Charge Of The Late Rapper's Estate

DMX's family has been at odds over the rapper's million dollar estate since he passed away back in April at 50-years old. However, things came to a pause on Monday after the courts declared that the Ruff Ryders star ex-wife, Tashera Simmons and his oldest sons (Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons and Tacoma Simmons) have been appointed temporary co-administrators of his estate. X's team released a statement regarding the ongoing legal battle and latest updates to the estate:

"DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons’s oldest sons, Xavier Simmons, Sean Simmons, and Tacoma Simmons, have been appointed temporary co-administrators of the estate of Earl “DMX” Simmons pursuant to a decision of the Westchester County Surrogate’s Court today. They will now exclusively manage the affairs of their late father’s estate. The estate has retained entertainment attorney Ron Sweeney of Ron Sweeney and Company to exclusively handle all entertainment-related matters. Estate Attorney, Herb Nass is the attorney for the Earl “DMX” Simmons estate and the sons as co-administrators."

The news comes just days after a Georgia woman came forward claiming to be the late star's 15th child. According to Page Six, Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted the later rapper’s other children to share that he was also her father and that she plans on getting a paternity test. X's Estate Attorney shared in the press release that all people claiming to be the rapper's children will be asked to submit to DNA testing in the coming weeks to prove paternity. X's oldest child is 28-years old while his youngest, Exodus was born in 2016.