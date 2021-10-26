Here's How Tim McGraw Really Feels About Halloween

Every year during spooky season, there seems to be a strong debate: Is candy corn great, or gross?

Tim McGraw just weighed in, while he was dishing about his favorite Halloween staples in a new video he shared to his social media channels. Although he admitted that “Halloween’s never been my favorite holiday for some reason,” the country crooner reflected on some of his most memorable Halloween moments, including his candy choices: “Candy corn’s always been my favorite at Halloween. I mean, (and) Reese’s, I could eat Reese’s cups any time.”

McGraw also reflected on some of his best costume choices over the years, noting that “9 times out of 10,” he opted to dress as Dracula growing up. He also had a couple of winning costumes with his family:

“I was Captain Jack one year and I had a full-on — a friend of mine from L.A., who does costuming for movies, sent me a whole Captain Jack getup. So, I had sort of like the authentic-looking Captain Jack. One year we were George and Martha Washington, Faith (Hill) and I, and the kids were all sort of colonial-dressed little girls.”

Watch McGraw reminisce on his favorite Halloween memories here: