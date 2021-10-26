Here's Where You Can Get The Best Doughnut In Ohio

Doughnuts are always a crowd pleaser.

The sweet treat comes in tons of flavor combos (even seasonal selections, like the apple cider doughnut), so it’s no surprise that everyone has their favorites. That’s why Food & Wine highlighted the best doughnuts in every state.

The food content hub notes that doughnut trends have taken on tons of new forms over time, “going all the way back to proper Boston creams and frothy hot chocolate at horseshoe-shaped counters with the spinning-top stools in New York City, cider doughnuts on the farm all over Hudson Valley and New England, malasadas in Honolulu and Fall River, too, beignets in Baton Rouge…” and tons of others.

So, where can you find the best doughnuts in Ohio? Food & Wine says Bonomini Bakery makes the best ones. Here’s why the bakery stood out, in part:

“…Early in the morning, even in the dead of winter, don't be surprised to find a small crowd angling for entry to one of the most charming family-owned bakeries around, three generations and counting, where you can go for wedding cakes and other similarly serious purchases, but you can also just drop by for the city's finest doughnut, which is the Clunker. Roughly the size of an average fist and about as daintily shaped, most people go for the ones covered in glaze, though in the past we've seen plain and powdered sugar-dusted as well. In a surprise twist, the cake on the inside will be wonderfully light.”

See the full report from Food & Wine here.