Lady A's Charles Kelley Used To Say He'd Never Dance On TikTok — Until Now

Lady A’s Charles Kelley once said he’d never dance on TikTok — it took five days for him to change that.

The country trio performed on the TODAY Show on Tuesday (October 26), marking the release of their latest album, What A Song Can Do. The highly-anticipated album released on October 22, and the group — made up of Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood — launched their TikTok account around the same time.

“It only took five days to get Charles dancing on TikTok!” Haywood exclaimed in Lady A’s latest post, following the TODAY Show appearance. “Hoda (Kotb) made me do it,” Kelley admitted. “I couldn’t help it.” So far, fans are here for it. Commenters applauded the Lady A musician, saying “I wish I could like this about a million times,” and “can't believe he hid a talent like this for so long.” Watch Kelley show off his dance moves here: