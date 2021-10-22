'This Is Our Love Letter To You': Lady A Delivers Highly-Anticipated Album

Lady A’s highly-anticipated album is here, and it’s “one of our most personal albums we’ve released.”

The country trio finally released What A Song Can Do on Friday (October 22), debuting the 14-track collection that includes “Like A Lady,” the album’s title track, and “Friends Don’t Let Friends,” a collaboration featuring Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker. The album is a culmination of work done over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s when Lady A — made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood — got to work. Haywood recalled: “When the world shut down, we all just looked at each other and went, ‘Alright. If we can’t tour, we gotta write.’”

“We did make a conscious effort to write about what we went through and what we’re feeling, but also didn’t want a record that was just so heavy,” Kelley continued, and Scott chimed in that “it was a learning curve, for sure…I think it’s so personal and then it’s also very communal.”

Lady A reflected that “there’s so many songs we’ve lived through the past couple years and the journey continues as our story is still being written. It comes from the most vulnerable places of our hearts, and we’re so thankful to share it with the world. This is our love letter to you.”

Find What A Song Can Do on iHeartRadio here.