Lost Hiker Ignored Rescuers' Calls Because He 'Didn't Recognize' Number

LCSR says the hiker spent the night searching for the trail after he got lost. He reportedly got back to his car around 9 a.m. on October 19 -- approximately 24 hours after they’d started their hike. The hiker also had no idea that search and rescue teams were looking for them, they added.

"The subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn’t recognize the number," LCSR explained. "If you’re overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you’re safe!"

Search and rescue spent over 32 hours looking for the hiker, according to MSN. They also offered some insight into the hiker's actions.

"Please remember that what seems like common sense in hindsight is not obvious to a subject in the moment when they are lost and panicking," officials say. "In Colorado, most folks who spend time outdoors have a good understanding of the search and rescue infrastructure that is there to help them, but this is not the case nation-wide."