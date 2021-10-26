One Student Arrested After Loaded Gun Found At Charlotte High School

One student at a Charlotte high school was arrested Tuesday (October 26) after they were discovered with a loaded firearm inside a backpack.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that a loaded firearm was found during a search of a South Mecklenburg High School student's backpack on Tuesday. While no threats were made and no injuries reported, the student was detained by a School Resource Officer and later arrested by police. Any charges the student faces have not been reported, per WCNC.

Following the incident, South Mecklenburg Principal Angerer sent a message to parents to let them know that a weapon was discovered on campus and to encourage them to speak to their children about the dangers of bringing a gun to school.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," Angerer said in the message. "Extra security is on campus and counselors are available for all students and staff who need to speak with someone about this situation."

According to WBTV, this is the 12th firearm confiscated from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools so far in the 2021-2022 school year. The first firearm was seized August 26, the second day of school, at Mallard Creek High School. In the days that followed, four firearms were found at West Charlotte High School as well.

"Please discuss with your students the dangers of bringing weapons on campus and the serious consequences that apply to those who do so against the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct," Angerer's message concluded.