PHOTOS: Car Falls On Top Of Another Car In Portland Parking Lot

Crashes and traffic accidents can put vehicles in dangerous and sometimes awkward positions. Such was the case of a reported crash in Northwest Portland.

Early Tuesday morning (October 26), KATU reporter Mike Warner snapped photos of a car resting on top of a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

"OOPS… there is a car on its side on top of another car," he explains. "Person managed to drive off upper parking lot, fell onto car in lower parking lot off NE 160th & Halsey... Wow."

At the time of reporting, there's no word on injuries or any traffic impact.