PHOTOS: Car Falls On Top Of Another Car In Portland Parking Lot

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2021

Crashes and traffic accidents can put vehicles in dangerous and sometimes awkward positions. Such was the case of a reported crash in Northwest Portland.

Early Tuesday morning (October 26), KATU reporter Mike Warner snapped photos of a car resting on top of a parked vehicle in a parking lot.

"OOPS… there is a car on its side on top of another car," he explains. "Person managed to drive off upper parking lot, fell onto car in lower parking lot off NE 160th & Halsey... Wow."

At the time of reporting, there's no word on injuries or any traffic impact.

There's also no information on whether drugs or alcohol was a factor, or if anyone was in the bottom car at the time of the incident.

While it's hard to see how much damage the bottom car suffered, the top car had its back window busted out.

Again, this isn't the only time a car was ended up in strange places in the U.S. Construction workers made an interesting discovery while they were draining an Oklahoma pond. A teenager was caught driving under the influence after he crashed a stolen vehicle car into a Utah home.

