Snoop Dogg Bares His Soul In An Emotional Tribute To His Late Mother

As he took off his sunglasses to sing along with the lyrics, Snoop thanked the crowd for boosting his spirits, sharing:

“I needed this. I ***** love y’all for getting my spirit right tonight. Peace, love and soul.”

Back in July, the hip hop giant shared with his 65.2 million followers that his mother had been hospitalized and asked for prayers. Snoop wrote:

“Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers. 1 day at a time.”