Snoop Dogg Bares His Soul In An Emotional Tribute To His Late Mother
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 26, 2021
Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his late mother, who died on Sunday at 70-years old. Shortly after Miss Beverly Tate's passing, the rapper, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, took the stage in Boston and paid tribute to his mother, with a performance of Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.” While performing at Big Night Live on Causeway Street, Snoop told the crowd:
“Before we leave, we’re gonna play this record for my mama. I want you all to sing this record with me. Two fingers in the air. Peace sign, Boston.”
Snoop was already scheduled to perform at the Boston show before news of his mom's passing was confirmed. In true legend form, the West Coast icon didn't cancel his performance, instead, he shared with the crowd:
"I wasn’t even gonna come out here and perform tonight ’cause my mother passed away earlier tonight, but in the spirit of the people of Boston, I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do.”
As he took off his sunglasses to sing along with the lyrics, Snoop thanked the crowd for boosting his spirits, sharing:
“I needed this. I ***** love y’all for getting my spirit right tonight. Peace, love and soul.”
Back in July, the hip hop giant shared with his 65.2 million followers that his mother had been hospitalized and asked for prayers. Snoop wrote:
“Happy Sunday. Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting. God is good. thanks for all the prayers. 1 day at a time.”
Well wishes to Snoop Dogg and his loved ones.