South Carolina Police Spooked By Halloween Display Prank

Police in South Carolina were met with a scary scene when they responded to reports of a toddler stuck in a street drain. While that sounds like an awful accident, there was no need to worry — it was just a spooky Halloween decoration.

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department were called to Northview Street on Monday (October 26) after receiving a report of a child's legs sticking out of a street drain on the side of the road, WCNC reports. Fearing that the child's head was stuck, they arrived to rescue them only to find it was fake. In fact, the also found a Pennywise doll, also known as the creepy clown from Stephen King's It, hiding just inside the drain, referencing the plot of the story.

Check out the Halloween display below.