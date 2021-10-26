South Carolina Police Spooked By Halloween Display Prank

By Sarah Tate

October 27, 2021

Police in South Carolina were met with a scary scene when they responded to reports of a toddler stuck in a street drain. While that sounds like an awful accident, there was no need to worry — it was just a spooky Halloween decoration.

Officers from the Spartanburg Police Department were called to Northview Street on Monday (October 26) after receiving a report of a child's legs sticking out of a street drain on the side of the road, WCNC reports. Fearing that the child's head was stuck, they arrived to rescue them only to find it was fake. In fact, the also found a Pennywise doll, also known as the creepy clown from Stephen King's It, hiding just inside the drain, referencing the plot of the story.

Check out the Halloween display below.

Halloween season has officially arrived in The Burg! Officers responded to Northview St earlier this afternoon for a...

Posted by Spartanburg Police Department on Monday, October 25, 2021

"Once officers arrived, they discovered it was nothing more than a spooky prank using a doll," the department wrote on its official Facebook page. "Upon further inspection, the officer located Pennywise hiding in the drain. No children were harmed in the creation of this set up."

It seems, however, that the police department got the last laugh. In their post, they pointed out a major discrepancy in the scene, telling the prankster to "do better" as they forgot a very key component to the creepy sight: a red balloon.

