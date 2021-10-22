This Is South Carolina's Most Popular Halloween Costume In 2021

Halloween is just around the corner so if you haven't already figured out your costume, now is your chance. If you're scratching your head and thinking, "I have no clue what to be this year," don't worry. You can always take a look at what other people are planning for their spooky, and not-so-spooky, costumes.

AT&T released its 2021 list of the most popular Halloween costume in each state, and some of the top choices may surprise you. From traditional takes to pop culture references, the list runs the gamut of creative costumes. The most popular costume overall is a witch but other favorites include dinosaurs, rabbits, and super heroes.

So what's the most popular Halloween costume in South Carolina this year?

Wonder Woman

Several people are gravitating toward superhero costumes this spooky season and South Carolina is no exception. The most popular costume in the Palmetto State is Wonder Woman. If you want to join the fun, grab a couple of gold cuffs and a lasso of truth and muster up all the confidence of the superhero warrior herself.

South Carolina may be the only state dressing to impress as the Amazonian princess, but plenty of other states are channeling their inner superhero with costumes ranging from Black Widow to the Powerpuff Girls.

Check out the full report here.