System Of A Down's Serj Tankian Gives Health Update Amid COVID-19 Diagnosis

Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling flu-like symptoms last week. As a result, System of a Down was forced to postpone to Los Angeles shows to early next year. While quarantining at home, the singer gave fans an update on his condition via Instagram.

Not as funny if you’re home with Covid, but still funny :) We had ordered Halloween decorations for our son’s birthday which we had to reschedule along with the 2 SOAD shows," he wrote alongside a photo of two skeleton pirates sitting at his piano. "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon. I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering. We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue. I think every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patient's gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be no different and their side effects taken into serious consideration . The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It’s medically irresponsible. That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated. Thank you again for all the love."

