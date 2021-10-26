This Atlanta Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Georgia

Doughnuts are always a crowd pleaser.

The sweet treat comes in tons of flavor combos (even seasonal selections, like the apple cider doughnut), so it’s no surprise that everyone has their favorites. That’s why Food & Wine highlighted the best doughnuts in every state.

The food content hub notes that doughnut trends have taken on tons of new forms over time, “going all the way back to proper Boston creams and frothy hot chocolate at horseshoe-shaped counters with the spinning-top stools in New York City, cider doughnuts on the farm all over Hudson Valley and New England, malasadas in Honolulu and Fall River, too, beignets in Baton Rouge…” and tons of others.

So, where can you find the best doughnuts in Georgia? Food & Wine says Sublime Doughnuts makes the best ones. Here’s why the bakery stood out, in part:

“Was anybody out there seriously asking for a Creamsicle-flavored doughnut? Guessing no, but that's the entire point of Kamal Grant's Sublime Doughnuts in Atlanta—finally, somebody knows what kind of doughnuts we want before we even ask. The Culinary Institute of America graduate (and local doughnut celebrity) has built a following on creativity and quality, serving the city with two 24/7 locations…”

See the full report from Food & Wine here.