This Omaha Shop Serves The Best Doughnuts In Nebraska

The sweet treat comes in tons of flavor combos (even seasonal selections, like the apple cider doughnut), so it’s no surprise that everyone has their favorites. That’s why Food & Wine highlighted the best doughnuts in every state.

The food content hub notes that doughnut trends have taken on tons of new forms over time, “going all the way back to proper Boston creams and frothy hot chocolate at horseshoe-shaped counters with the spinning-top stools in New York City, cider doughnuts on the farm all over Hudson Valley and New England, malasadas in Honolulu and Fall River, too, beignets in Baton Rouge…” and tons of others.

So, where can you find the best doughnuts in Nebraska? Food & Wine says Olsen Bake Shop makes the best ones. Here’s why the bakery stood out, in part:

“…The Olsen Bake Shop in South Omaha, serving its neighborhood since the 1940s, is one of those bare bones places that you'd drive by a million times before somebody tipped you off. Everything they make here—strudel, kolaches, cookies—you'll want it, but make all the time in the world for their doughnuts, made in fairly small batches and often vanished from the display case well before lunch. Get there in time, and a dozen of their croissants will still run you just $15.”

