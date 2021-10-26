This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Ohio

Dwindling temperatures in the fall offer a clear indication that soup season has begun.

There’s nothing like cozying up with a steaming hot bowl of soup when the weather gets brisk. That’s why Eat This, Not That! wants you to know where to find the best soup in your home state. The ultimate food content hub noted that although many people may opt to make their own meals at home, many restaurants offer delicious options for “those days when you may feel low on time or energy.

So, where can you find the best soup in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! found that it’s at Scotty’s Cafe, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stands out:

“Scotty's Cafe was voted the #1 cafe in Columbus—and it is no surprise why as their food is exceptionally good. If you find yourself in the area, make sure to order their tomato basil soup, which one Yelp reviewer described as, ‘to die for!’”

Scotty’s Cafe defines itself as a “full service Family Owned Catering company & Restaurant, serving central Ohio for the past 31 years,” its Facebook page reads. The cafe is located at 2980 E Broad St. in Columbus. Find out more about Scotty’s Cafe here.

