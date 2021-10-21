10 Cleveland-Area Pumpkin Patches You Need To Visit This Fall

By Kelly Fisher

October 22, 2021

kid on a harvest festival at farm.
Photo: Getty Images

October is a great time of year to enjoy some classic seasonal activities.

Whether that means kicking off the season with pumpkin spice lattes, busting out a cozy sweater and snuggling in for a movie night or strolling through apple orchards, there’s tons of stuff to keep you busy.

Northeast Ohio has tons of things to do in the fall, and if you’re looking to decorate or carve pumpkins, Patch has you covered. The community news hub mapped out some of the best Cleveland-area pumpkin patches to visit this year, also highlighting them for “low-cost activities like hayrides, corn mazes and games for the kids.”

Here are 10 Cleveland-area pumpkin patches to visit:

  1. Berry's Blooms
  2. Brasee's Corn Maze
  3. Grammy's Pumpkin Patch
  4. Heritage Farms
  5. Hillcrest Orchards
  6. Hook's Greenhouse
  7. Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
  8. Mapleside Farms
  9. Mulberry Corners Pumpkins
  10. Sunrise Farm

Tons of people also love checking out the vibrant colors as the leaves change, and although the fall foliage is delayed this year, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is posting updates on where to find the best the most scenic leaves. “In general, the weather across the state has not been ideal for vibrant fall color development,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “The warm temperatures mixed with cloudy skies and rain have stunted and delayed fall color in some areas; however, some places are still on track to have a good display of yellows, oranges and reds in the coming weeks.”

Keep up with the “official guide to the changing colors.”

