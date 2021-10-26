TikToker Ranks States By Natural Beauty, And Nebraska Might Surprise You

October 27, 2021

Aerial view of flower farm
Photo: Getty Images

Tons of Nebraskans know there’s beauty in the Cornhusker State, but how does it compare to others?

A TikToker who dubs himself “America’s biggest fan” is setting out to rank every state by its natural beauty, and although Mega American hasn’t revealed the full list yet, we know where Nebraska makes the list: Nebraska ranks No. 49, according to the TikToker. Here’s what we know so far, as of Wednesday morning (October 27):

  • 41: Illinois
  • 42: Mississippi
  • 43: Ohio
  • 44: Connecticut
  • 45: Delaware
  • 46: Indiana
  • 47: Kansas
  • 48: Oklahoma
  • 49: Nebraska
  • 50: Iowa

It might not be the most naturally beautiful state in the eyes of this TikTok user, but residents and visitors know that Nebraska has tons to offer. That includes pumpkin patches and other seasonal activities. Visit Omaha mapped out some of the best places to go, pointing out:

“The biggest pumpkin in patchville this time of year is Vala's Pumpkin Patch, with 50 themed attractions, including the Haunted Trail and Farmhouse, pig races, Graveyard Golf, Spookley's Play Yard, the Lost Pumpkin Mine, along with train and hayrack rides. Explore a 10-acre corn maze at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, hide out in the huge tree house or life-sized pirate ships at the Bellevue Berry Farm and enjoy karaoke on special nights at Pioneer Trail Orchard. Experience a more harvest-focused atmosphere at Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch where it's all about ‘play in the dirt' kind of fun.”
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices