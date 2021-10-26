TikToker Ranks States By Natural Beauty, And Nebraska Might Surprise You

Tons of Nebraskans know there’s beauty in the Cornhusker State, but how does it compare to others?

A TikToker who dubs himself “America’s biggest fan” is setting out to rank every state by its natural beauty, and although Mega American hasn’t revealed the full list yet, we know where Nebraska makes the list: Nebraska ranks No. 49, according to the TikToker. Here’s what we know so far, as of Wednesday morning (October 27):

41: Illinois

42: Mississippi

43: Ohio

44: Connecticut

45: Delaware

46: Indiana

47: Kansas

48: Oklahoma

49: Nebraska

50: Iowa

It might not be the most naturally beautiful state in the eyes of this TikTok user, but residents and visitors know that Nebraska has tons to offer. That includes pumpkin patches and other seasonal activities. Visit Omaha mapped out some of the best places to go, pointing out:

“The biggest pumpkin in patchville this time of year is Vala's Pumpkin Patch, with 50 themed attractions, including the Haunted Trail and Farmhouse, pig races, Graveyard Golf, Spookley's Play Yard, the Lost Pumpkin Mine, along with train and hayrack rides. Explore a 10-acre corn maze at Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, hide out in the huge tree house or life-sized pirate ships at the Bellevue Berry Farm and enjoy karaoke on special nights at Pioneer Trail Orchard. Experience a more harvest-focused atmosphere at Wenninghoff's Pumpkin Patch where it's all about ‘play in the dirt' kind of fun.”