Travis Barker Shows Off His New Tattoo Honoring Kourtney Kardashian

While Travis Barker may have already put a ring on Kourtney Kardashian's finger, he's also gotten her lips sealed on his forearm. The blink-182 drummer recently showed off new photos of the tattoo to his Instagram, which sees a tall scorpion (representing Scorpio season and Barker's astrological sign) sitting beside Kardashian's lips.

Barker already boasts two other tattoos representing his new fiancée, including her name inked onto his chest, and the phrase "I love you," which Kardashian had applied herself. Scott Campbell had been the artist to design Barker's most recent tattoo and had shared snaps of his work to his own Instagram account as well – including the paper Kardashian had kissed that was used for the design.