Twenty One Pilots have been giving fans an inside look into their Takeøver Tour with a special web series that follows Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun as they spend a week in each city, playing small, medium and large-capacity venues. For the third episode of the Takeøver Tour Series, the duo share behind-the-scenes footage from their first stop — Denver — where they went from playing the 550-capacity Bluebird Theater to the 20,000-capacity Denver Ball Arena.

During their only day off, the pair attended an art fair curated by their fans. “It’s very hard to describe what it means to us, other people’s art," Tyler said onstage at the community event. "I think that watching people be inspired by anything that we create is… I don’t know if we anticipated it when we wanted to make music, but it’s easily the most rewarding aspect of what it is that we do. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for using our music in that way.”

Watch the full episode above.

Twenty One Pilots are set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.