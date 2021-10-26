VIDEO: Can You Spot All The Bobcats In This Backyard?
By Zuri Anderson
October 26, 2021
Bobcats can be found all around Colorado, but one video caught them outside their natural setting. Twitter users have also been scratching their heads this video, and just how many bobcats are featured.
On Saturday (October 24), Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared the footage of the rare gathering, which shows the wild animals searching a backyard for some prey. A few of them sit among potted plants, while others pace around the area.
While CPW says there are four bobcats in the video, some Twitter users say they saw five! Take a guess at how many are lurking in the video:
Can you spot all 4⃣ bobcats in this video?— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2021
Visit our online species profile page to learn more about bobcats
Wildlife officials also shared a fun fact about bobcats, especially in urban settings:
"Bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundant & that usually is going to be in riparian corridors."
Bobcats aren't the only animals being spotted around neighborhoods, parks, and city areas. Coyotes, bears, alligators, elk, and other creatures have been popping up lately in places where humans are. Sometimes, these end up becoming crazy moments.
In Georgia, one woman spotted a strange encounter between a bobcat and an opossum. Then there's the story of a bobcat moving into an Arizona woman's front yard -- and not leaving.