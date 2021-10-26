VIDEO: Can You Spot All The Bobcats In This Backyard?

Bobcats can be found all around Colorado, but one video caught them outside their natural setting. Twitter users have also been scratching their heads this video, and just how many bobcats are featured.

On Saturday (October 24), Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared the footage of the rare gathering, which shows the wild animals searching a backyard for some prey. A few of them sit among potted plants, while others pace around the area.

While CPW says there are four bobcats in the video, some Twitter users say they saw five! Take a guess at how many are lurking in the video: