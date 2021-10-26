VIDEO: Can You Spot All The Bobcats In This Backyard?

By Zuri Anderson

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images, Colorado Parks & Wildlife

Bobcats can be found all around Colorado, but one video caught them outside their natural setting. Twitter users have also been scratching their heads this video, and just how many bobcats are featured.

On Saturday (October 24), Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared the footage of the rare gathering, which shows the wild animals searching a backyard for some prey. A few of them sit among potted plants, while others pace around the area.

While CPW says there are four bobcats in the video, some Twitter users say they saw five! Take a guess at how many are lurking in the video:

Wildlife officials also shared a fun fact about bobcats, especially in urban settings:

"Bobcats in an urban setting will generally concentrate where their prey is most abundant & that usually is going to be in riparian corridors."

Bobcats aren't the only animals being spotted around neighborhoods, parks, and city areas. Coyotes, bears, alligators, elk, and other creatures have been popping up lately in places where humans are. Sometimes, these end up becoming crazy moments.

In Georgia, one woman spotted a strange encounter between a bobcat and an opossum. Then there's the story of a bobcat moving into an Arizona woman's front yard -- and not leaving.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices