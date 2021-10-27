Adam Levine Speaks Up On Criticism Over His Reaction After Fan Grabbed Him

During a weekend performance at Audacy's 8th Annual We Can Survive concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, October 23, a fan rushed to the stage to grab Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman shook the fan off and continued singing their hit song, "Sunday Morning," but the moment was caught on camera. Over the next few days, the video that sees Levine shaking off the female fan went viral, with the singer catching flack for his reaction.

On Tuesday, October 26, Levine took to Instagram to address the criticism he has received since the video went viral. He stated in a post to his Instagram story that "I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time, to our fans."

While criticisms over Levine's reaction have seen many asking that he be more humble to his fans, The former coach on The Voice stated, "To think that anyone would believe that I thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am. That's not who I've ever been."

Levine then went on to explain what spurred his initial reaction of shaking off the fan and moving to the other side of the stage. "I just need you guys to know I was really startled. And sometimes when you're startled... you have to shake it off and move on cause I'm doing my job up there. It's what I pride myself on."