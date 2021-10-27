Angelina Jolie Addresses The Weeknd Romance Rumors For The First Time

There's no doubt Angelina Jolie is a cool mom. As she continues to promote her highly anticipated film Eternals, which sees the Oscar-winning actress make her debut in the wildly popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jolie has brought her six kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne—along for the ride.

After joining their mom on multiple red carpets in support of Eternals recently, it's not a stretch to assume the Jolie-Pitt kids are impressed about the 46-year-old actress starring in a major superhero movie. While sitting down for an interview about the action blockbuster, Jolie was asked a tricky question about how her children are feeling about her latest career milestone.

“Were they more excited that you are in the Eternals [movie] or that you are friends with The Weeknd?” Jolie was asked by E!’s Daily Pop. For those who may not know, Jolie has recently been spotted hanging out with the Grammy-winning artist multiple times. If there's anything more impressive than your mom playing a superhero, it might just be that she's potentially dating one of the biggest popstars in the world.

Unsurprisingly, Jolie had a perfectly coy answer about her rumored romance with the 'Blinding Lights' singer. “They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” she answered. “They’re very excited about this film.”

Though Jolie clearly doesn't feel the need to publicly address her private life, sources close to the actress have dished about how much fun she's having with the 31-year-old singer. “Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time,” an insider told Us Weekly back in September. “There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”

Jolie split from Brad Pitt, with who she shares all six of her children, five years ago. Since calling it quits on their relationship, Jolie has not been publicly linked with anyone until now.

Who knows, maybe we'll see Jolie out on tour with The Weeknd next summer? Her kids would definitely be excited about that.