Caught On Camera: Car Recklessly Circles Milwaukee Police Cruiser

A reckless driver was caught on tape in Milwaukee circling a police cruiser while authorities conducted a traffic stop.

The video posted to TikTok shows a masked driver in a Kia with Illinois license plates driving up next to a police cruiser honking their horn. The driver then mumbles a few words, circles the police car, drives up onto the sidewalk, reverses, and leaves the same way they came.

The officer tried to roll down the passenger side window of his car before the reckless driver took off but was unable to do so in time.

The driver came back, this time skidding around the police car. An officer got out of the cruiser, but the vehicle took off once again and didn't come back.

This incident is not a rare occurrence of reckless driving around the city. Unfortunately, in the last few months, reckless driving has become more prominent. Some Milwaukee schools have had people drive their cars on campus and circle students in the grass areas.

The person recording the video asked the officer why they were allowing the driver to recklessly drive around the cruiser and the officer began to explain why but got cut off.

According to CBS 58, they contacted MPD and their Traffic Safety Unit about an interview over the incident, but neither department responded.