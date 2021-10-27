Dierks Bentley Extends 'Beers On Me Tour' With Jordan Davis & More

By Hayden Brooks

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Dierks Bentley took to amphitheaters across the country this fall and now the star has extended the tour to 2022.

On Wednesday (October 27), the country singer/songwriter revealed that he's following up the first leg, which wrapped on Friday in Rogers, Arkansas, with another leg featuring opening acts Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson and Tenille Arts. The venture will kick off on January 6 in London, Ontario and makes it way throughout Canada and the United States until March.

"People think we are crazy to go to Canada and the Northwest in January, but we’ve learned from previous tours that it’s a great time to bring a party up there,” Bentley said about kicking off the tour in Canada. “For me personally, I don’t mind that there is plenty of ice, snow, and mountains for some adventure between shows.”

Bentley announced the first leg of his "Beers on Beers Tour" in May 2021, before the shows kicked off in mid-August with opening acts Parker McCollum, Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny. Tickets for the new 21-date trek go on sale next Friday at 10 AM local time via his official website.

Dierks Bentley
