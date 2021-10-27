District Attorney Says Charges Possible In Fatal Shooting On 'Rust' Set

Santa Fe County district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that she has not ruled out filing charges in the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

"We haven't ruled out anything," she told the New York Times in a telephone interview. "Everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

She said that investigators are working to determine who loaded the gun that Alec Baldwin was using when it accidentally discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Carmack-Altwies noted that "there were an enormous amount of bullets on this set." She said that detectives recovered three revolvers along with spent casings and ammunition.

She also pushed back against people who referred to the firearm as a "prop gun," explaining it was a fully functional weapon.

"It was a legit gun," she said. "It was an antique-era appropriate gun."

Carmack-Altwies did not say what charges could be filed or who they could be filed against, cautioning that the investigation is complex and could take a long time to complete.

"It's probably weeks, if not months, of follow-up investigation that we're going to need to get to the point of charging," she said.

When asked about a report that crew members were using the gun for target practice before the fatal shooting, she said that was "unconfirmed."