Alec Baldwin Accidentally Shoots, Kills Cinematographer

Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography on the set of his latest film, Rust. He also wounded the movie's director, Joel Souza.

According to the Sante Fe County Sheriff's Office, it occurred during filming in New Mexico when a prop gun discharged. An investigation is ongoing to find out what type of bullet came out of the firearm. TMZ reports that the gun was supposed to have blanks in it but when it fired, "either shrapnel or a bullet hit two people on the set."



When hit by the projectile, Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she succumbed to her injuries. Souza was brought by ambulance to a local hospital where he has been given emergency care.

No one has been arrested in the shooting and no charges have been filed, but the incident remains under an "open and active" investigation.