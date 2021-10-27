Elton John Reveals If He'll Actually Stop Touring After Postponed Dates

By Katrina Nattress

October 27, 2021

Elton John Performs at the Twickenham Stoop
Photo: Getty Images Europe

After being forced to postpone the European and UK legs of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Elton John chatted with NME about the reality of him actually ending his career as a live performer.

“It’s something I wanna finish,” he said. “I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby."

“I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough,’” he added.

So what about the future? “I will do records and I’ll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I’ve had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys," John said bluntly. “I’ll still be creative, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can’t do any more than I’ve done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that’s it for me.”

Last week, the pop icon released his star-studded new album, The Lockdown Sessions, which features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Lil Nas X and more.

Elton John
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices