Eric Church Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of His New Music Video

Eric Church is giving fans a behind the scenes look at the making of his latest music video.

The “Heart On Fire” video is a unique mash-up of Church’s most iconic videos throughout his career. The result is a “rapid-fire trip through a decade-plus of hits – which has included 11 No. 1 songs,” according to a press release announcing the video for the third single Church’s from his Heart & Soul triple album. The music video premiered last week, and now, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is following it up with a behind the scenes look at how it came together.

“When we shot this, it was a real trip down memory lane,” Church said in the video. He continued, “(It’s) been a long and very wonderful and adventurous road… It was an uplifting — and, in a lot of ways — inspiring thing for me,” especially after the last year and a half. The new, nostalgic music video and its corresponding behind the scenes look released in the midst of Church’s “Gather Again Tour.”

Watch the behind the scenes look at the “Heart On Fire” music video here: