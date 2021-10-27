Here's Where You Can Find The Best Fries In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

French fries. They're the perfect addition to any meal and a great way to share a snack with some friends. Plus they come in so many shapes, sizes and flavors, and who doesn't love a bit of variety?

With so many options, and an endless list of restaurants around North Carolina that offer that delicious fried snack, it's hard to know where to start your search. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the restaurants that serve up the best french fries in the entire state.

"No matter how you like your fries, there's no denying that fried potatoes are one of the most classic American side dishes out there. And while the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path."

So which restaurant has the best french fries in North Carolina?

Picnic

This BBQ and Southern-inspired spot in Durham may offer whole-hog barbecue but it also serves up the best fries in North Carolina. Order some simply-seasoned fries for the pure potato flavor or cover them in a sweet and smoky barbecue sauce to get the full Picnic experience. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the restaurant with the best fries in the state:

"All the menu items that you'd love to see in a BBQ joint are at Picnic, a celebration of North Carolina barbecue. Start with deviled eggs, try some ribs, and eat your fries smothered with pulled pork and barbecue sauce."

Picnic Durham is located at 1647 Cole Mill Road. For more information, visit their website.

Check out the full report here.

