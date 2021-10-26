This Restaurant Has The Best Italian Food In North Carolina

Is there anything more comforting than a delicious pasta dinner? What about following up your meal with a sweet treat like gelato or tiramisu? Perhaps even an after-dinner affogato with coffee and ice cream. No matter what Italian cuisine you may be craving, there are plenty of restaurants around North Carolina that serve up some amazing meals.

Eat This, Not That! gathered data and Yelp reviews to compile a list of the best Italian restaurants in each state, and one spot in central North Carolina managed to grab the top spot.

"When you crave that perfect plate of spaghetti or a frosty cup of gelato, these Italian options won't only knock your socks off, but warrant a full trip across your state to enjoy!"

So which Italian restaurant was named the best in North Carolina?

Jerusalem Market

At first glance, you may not expect this Middle Eastern restaurant in Greensboro and grocer to have the best Italian cuisine in the state, but that's exactly what makes it such a hidden gem. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about Jerusalem Market:

"From the get-go, you might not expect this primarily Middle Eastern market to even offer up Italian favorites, but don't get fooled — they serve up some of the best Italian sandwiches and pastries in all of North Carolina. Take a look at their specialty food store when you visit and stock up your pantry with a selection of spices and treats you might not find anywhere else."

Check out the full report here.