Investigators Found Over 500 Rounds Of Ammunition On 'Rust' Set

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwiesprovided an update on the investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Ruston Wednesday (October 27).

Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a prop gun discharged while he was rehearsing a scene. Director Joel Souza was injured in the shooting and has since been released from the hospital.

Mendoza told reporters that investigators have collected over 600 pieces of evidence from the set, including three firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition. He said that one of those weapons was the one that discharged the bullet.

"Through the execution of search warrants, we have collected about 600 items of evidence. These include, but are not limited to, three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition, and several pieces of clothing and accessories," Mendoza said. "We believe that we have in our possession the firearm that was fired by Mr. Baldwin. This is the firearm we believe discharged the bullet. We also believe that we have the spent shell casing from the bullet that was fired from the gun."

Mendoza said that the ammunition was a mix of blanks, dummy rounds, and live rounds. He said that the evidence was sent to the FBI's crime lab in Quantico, Virginia, for analysis.

Carmack-Altwies would not rule out pressing charges against anybody involved, including Alec Baldwin. When pressed by reporters, she refused to say what charges could be filed and who could be charged.

"If the facts in evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time. I'm a prosecutor that was elected in part because I do not make rash decisions, and I do not rush to judgment," she said.

"I rely on facts supported by evidence, cooperative and credible witnesses, and I cannot stress the importance of allowing the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office to continue with their quality investigation that is both serious and complex," she added.