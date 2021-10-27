Kid Cudi Debuts Surprise Trailer To New Documentary 'A Man Named Scott'

Kid Cudi is embarking on a new, intimate journey with fans by giving a deeper look into his life with a new Amazon Prime documentary entitled A Man Named Scott. The upcoming film follows the rise of the rapper --- real name is Scott Mescudi --- starting with the release of his 2009 debut project, Man on the Moon: The End of Day.

The Robert Alexander directed doc will also have the Grammy Award winning rapper take a deeper look at a “decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs.” In the beginning of the trailer, Cudi shares:

“How can I make something that calls out to the broken and the lost? I needed to feel something with the music.