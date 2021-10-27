Maneskin Bring Their Hits To 'Fallon' In Mesmerizing US Television Debut

Måneskin have been making the most out of their Eurovision win, using the exposure as a chance to show the world what they've got. On Tuesday (October 26) that meant making their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Italian rockers brought their global hit "Beggin'" (a cover originally made popular by The Four Seasons) to the stage, as well as their latest single "MAMMAMIA" — a song they wrote in a matter of days after winning the prestigious songwriting competition back in May.

As always singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria de Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio brought just the right amount of glam, attitude and enthusiasm to their performances. Watch Måneskin perform "Beggin'" above and "MAMMAMIA" below.