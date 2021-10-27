Maneskin Bring Their Hits To 'Fallon' In Mesmerizing US Television Debut

By Katrina Nattress

October 27, 2021

Måneskin have been making the most out of their Eurovision win, using the exposure as a chance to show the world what they've got. On Tuesday (October 26) that meant making their US television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Italian rockers brought their global hit "Beggin'" (a cover originally made popular by The Four Seasons) to the stage, as well as their latest single "MAMMAMIA" — a song they wrote in a matter of days after winning the prestigious songwriting competition back in May.

As always singer Damiano David, bassist Victoria de Angelis, guitarist Thomas Raggi and drummer Ethan Torchio brought just the right amount of glam, attitude and enthusiasm to their performances. Watch Måneskin perform "Beggin'" above and "MAMMAMIA" below.

Måneskin is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

