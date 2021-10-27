North Carolina Man Wins Big Prize In Powerball Drawing

Another man in North Carolina scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing, joining the growing list of lucky winners in the Tar Heel State.

Lawrence Whipple, of Cary, tried his lucky at the Powerball lottery earlier this month, purchasing a $3 Power Play ticket through Online Play on October 16, according to the NC Education Lottery. His winning ticket matched numbers on four the white balls as well as the red Powerball, beating the 1 in 913,129 odds to win a $50,000. When the 3X multiplier was drawn, that prize tripled to $150,000.

The Wake County man claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday (October 25), taking home a grand total of $106,138 after required state and federal taxes.

Whipple is the latest North Carolina resident to win big in a recent Powerball drawing. Last week, a Greensboro man overcame the 1 in 11.6 million odds when he matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $102 million after no players managed to match all six numbers during Monday night's national drawing. According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.