It's been almost three years since Lori Loughlin's involvement in the now-infamous college admissions scandal became public. The Fuller House actress, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, served short prison sentences for paying their children's way into college.

Loughlin and Giannulli's daughter, Olivia Jade, is now back in the public eye. Not only is she competing on this season of Dancing with the Stars, but she also launched a new podcast, Conversations with Olivia Jade. Here's the official description:

You think you know people. You think you know their stories. You don't! Do we give second chances? Can someone rebuild and learn from mistakes? Are we able to repair the damage done and earn the comeback? And, what's the lesson in it all? Let's find out. Olivia Jade knows and she wants to talk.

During the first episode, Olivia Jade sat down with Dr. Hillary Goldsher, a psychologist, to discuss "the past, letting go, and moving forward." The 22-year-old vlogger opened up about her experience with the fallout of the college admissions scandal, saying she lives in fear of being canceled again.

“I’m so hesitant to talk about it because of the trauma … of like, ‘Gosh, if I say this or it comes off kinda the wrong way, am I gonna get canceled again?’ It really does leave an impression in one’s mind,” she shared. “I get so nervous, and I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don’t wanna say the wrong thing. And I wanna make it clear to people listening that I’m not trying to victimize myself.”