Snoop Dogg Talks Ending Beef With Eminem Before Their Super Bowl Show

The feud between the West Coast legend and 8 Mile icon started back in 2020 when Snoop didn't include Eminem as one of his Top 10 rappers of all time, saying:

“I don’t think [Eminem is in the top], but the game thinks that he’s a Top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."

However, Snoop's sentiments changed when asked about Slim Shady this time around, confirming that the rap giants have squashed their beef. He told the hosts:

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him. But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other. And I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."