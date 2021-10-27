Snoop Dogg Talks Ending Beef With Eminem Before Their Super Bowl Show
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 27, 2021
Snoop Dogg never disappoints when it comes to sharing history and dropping unfiltered knowledge and wisdom. The Hip Hop veteran stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Wednesday and opened up about everything from the recent death of his mother to squashing beef with Eminem ahead of their 2022 Super Bowl Halftime performance.
The feud between the West Coast legend and 8 Mile icon started back in 2020 when Snoop didn't include Eminem as one of his Top 10 rappers of all time, saying:
“I don’t think [Eminem is in the top], but the game thinks that he’s a Top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it. That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre."
However, Snoop's sentiments changed when asked about Slim Shady this time around, confirming that the rap giants have squashed their beef. He told the hosts:
"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was suppose to trigger that in him. But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other. And I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."
Fortunately for hip hop fans, Em and Snoop's beef ended before both legends take the stage to perform during next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.
Elsewhere in the interview, the 50-year old star, who recently celebrated his birthday with a star-studded, old school themed party, shared who he'd like to see go against Busta Rhymes in a Verzuz battle, opened up about going to therapy and more. Check out the full interview above to see what else the Dogg had to say.