These Horror Movies Were Filmed In Utah

Utah has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. From ski resorts and salt flats to sandy deserts and mountains, Utah has it all.

Some of the popular movies filmed in the state include psychological and horror movies.

The Utah Division of State History and the Utah Film Commission teamed up to create a map that shows all of Utah's filming locations of horror movies.

The Utah State Archives wrote on Twitter:

"Since this is the week of #Halloween, we are going spooky for #MapMonday! These story map of horror movies filmed in Utah was created by @UTHistory using movie location data from @Film_Utah!"

Check out the interactive maps below.