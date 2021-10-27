These Horror Movies Were Filmed In Utah
By Ginny Reese
October 27, 2021
Utah has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. From ski resorts and salt flats to sandy deserts and mountains, Utah has it all.
Some of the popular movies filmed in the state include psychological and horror movies.
The Utah Division of State History and the Utah Film Commission teamed up to create a map that shows all of Utah's filming locations of horror movies.
The Utah State Archives wrote on Twitter:
"Since this is the week of #Halloween, we are going spooky for #MapMonday! These story map of horror movies filmed in Utah was created by @UTHistory using movie location data from @Film_Utah!"
Check out the interactive maps below.
According to the Utah Division of State History and the Utah Film Commission, here are all of the horror movies filmed in Utah and their filming locations.
In this film, three skiers stranded on a chair lift are faced with life or death choices. This film showcases a backdrop of the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Snowbasin Resort.
This film alludes to Park City and follows a group of friends who follow the tracks of haunted Jarvis Mine. Utah locations showcased in this movie include Heber City, Fairfield, Utah County, and Ophir, Tooele County.
Three movies from the Halloween franchise were filmed in Northern Utah. In Halloween 4, Halloween 5, and Halloween 6, you can see the Ogden airport, Brigham City, Layton, Oren, the Cottonwood Paper Mill, and Penney's Gas Station.
This Stephen King TV mini series was shot in Ogden, Tooele, Midvale, and the Olmsted Hydroelectric Plant. It features '80s superstar Molly Ringwald.
SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS, CARNIVAL OF SOULS, RED CANYON, and THE CAR
These films showcase Utah's natural beauty, including filming locations like Zion National Park, Hurricane Bride, Snow Canyon, southern Utah, and Kanab