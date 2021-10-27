This Colorado City Is Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a lot of new challenges for cities, including more rodents, according to a recent study.

Orkin, a popular pest control company, says more rats are popping up in cities across the United States. Now that most businesses have reopened to the public, the company claims more food sources are available for these pesky creatures.

"As the U.S. population faces a 'new normal,' managing an influx in rodent populations and activity in major cities across the country should remain a top concern," writers warn.

Orkin also put the spotlight on 50 American cities, calling them the "rattiest" places in the country. They ranked the metro areas based on the number of rodent treatments between September 15, 2020, and September 15, 2021.

Only one Colorado city made it into the Top 10, and it was Denver. The Mile High City came in the No. 9 slot, placing ahead of Seattle, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, and Boston.

These are the Top 10 rattiest cities, according to the study:

Chicago, Illinois Los Angeles, California New York, New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco, California Baltimore, Maryland Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Detroit, Michigan Denver, Colorado Cleveland, Ohio

