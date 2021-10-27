This Is Michigan's Most Haunted Place In The Entire State

To get into the Halloween spirit, finding the most haunted place in each state is sure to give everyone some goosebumps.

There are multiple haunted areas in each state, but which one has the highest number of recorded ghost sightings? Luckily, TreeTopia, an artificial Christmas tree site, did the digging for us to find the most haunted place in every state.

The report states that in their findings, they discovered the most haunted places in each state are "usually schools, parks, and hotels, aside from cemeteries."

Here is what the report said about finding the most haunted places in America:

"We scraped the ultimate online database of paranormal activity, Ghost Sightings of America, and the Shadowlands Haunted Places Index. We looked for not only the most haunted states but also the most haunted city and location within each state. Our main criteria were the number of recorded ghost sightings. Warning: Our findings may send a few shivers down your spine."

So, where in Michigan is the most haunted place?

The Old Paper Mill in Monroe.

Here is what someone wrote about Monroe's Old Paper Mill on GhostsOfAmerica.com:

"In downtown Monroe, there is an old paper mill that is said to contain ghost that will scream at anyone who dares to enter. The build is so dilapidated now that I advise no one to explore it, very dangerous."

To see the most haunted places in each state, click here.