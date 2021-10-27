This Is Wisconsin's Most Haunted Place In The Entire State

To get into the Halloween spirit, finding the most haunted place in each state is sure to give everyone some goosebumps.

There are multiple haunted areas in each state, but which one has the highest number of recorded ghost sightings? Luckily, TreeTopia, an artificial Christmas tree site, did the digging for us to find the most haunted place in every state.

The report states that in their findings, they discovered the most haunted places in each state are "usually schools, parks, and hotels, aside from cemeteries."

Here is what the report said about finding the most haunted places in America:

"We scraped the ultimate online database of paranormal activity, Ghost Sightings of America, and the Shadowlands Haunted Places Index. We looked for not only the most haunted states but also the most haunted city and location within each state. Our main criteria were the number of recorded ghost sightings. Warning: Our findings may send a few shivers down your spine."

So, where in Wisconsin is the most haunted place?

Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.

Here is what WisconsinHauntedHouses.com says about the Oak Hill Cemetery:

"This cemetery is believed to be haunted by a ghostly white woman and flickering white lights. Others believe the white lady is actually a lifelike, illuminated statue and that the white lights are markers to brighten the walkways."

To see the most haunted places in each state, click here.