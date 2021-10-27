Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Festival' Lineup Is Stacked: See The Performers

By Hayden Brooks

October 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Scott has recruited big names for his 2021 Astroworld Festival, which will take place November 5 and 6.

On Tuesday (October 26), the rapper unleashed the personally-curated lineup for the two-day fest and it includes SZA, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Master P, 21 Savage, Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Toliver, Baby Keem, Toro y Moi, BIA, Chief Keef, Sheck Wes and more.

Last year’s installment of the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded to a two-day affair for this fall’s event with the theme: "Open Your Eyes to a Whole New Universe." While the entire weekend event sold out in under an hour in May, a limited number of two-day GA and VIP tickets have since been released on AstroworldFest.com.

“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE,” he wrote alongside the lineup announcement via Instagram. “WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS FUCKING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWZ”

Back in June, the rapper announced a Willy Wonky-style ticket giveaway, where he dropped 100 signed cans of his CACTI agave spiked seltzer that unlocked two tickets to the upcoming music festival. The autographed cans were limited-edition strawberry flavor and arrived in custom Astroworld Festival-themed packaging designed by the Cactus Jack team. The cans were distributed inside 9-count variety packs of CACTI at undisclosed retail locations across the country.

