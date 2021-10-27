'Welcome To The Farm': Chase Rice To Open Country Bar In Cleveland

By Kelly Fisher

October 27, 2021

2021 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Photo: Getty Images

Chase Rice is bringing a piece of Tennessee to the Buckeye State.

The “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” singer is opening a new country bar in Cleveland. Rice announced that Welcome To The Farm is “coming soon to the heart of Cleveland’s Flats East Bank.” The country artist explained that bringing his bar to Ohio holds personal meaning: “My dad’s from Grove City, so Ohio has always been a very special place to me,” he said.

Forward Hospitality, a group that’s partnering with Rice, announced that Welcome To The Farm would offer “live music, drinks and bar food, and a glimpse into the lifestyle behind Chase’s music.”

“Not only is Ohio special to me as an artist and because of my dad’s connection to the area, but Cleveland itself is also a really inspiring city as a musician,” Rice said in a statement. “It’s awesome to know that we’ll be just a mile down the road from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is home to people like The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Nirvana, Tom Petty and so many more who have all had a huge impact on my career.”

Welcome To The Farm is reportedly set to open in December.

Rice is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.

