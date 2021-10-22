Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Induct Iconic Class At Cleveland Ceremony

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up to induct its “most diverse” class.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is slated for Saturday, October 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and the Roll Hall announced an initial star-studded lineup of artists set to perform and present. Guests will include Angela Bassett, Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., Bryan Adams, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Drew Barrymore, Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie. “And this isn't even the full list,” according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Those guests are marking the induction of the Rock Hall’s “most diverse class,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, previously said in a statement. Sykes projected “an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will induct the following artists in the performer category: Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren. These are the recipients of the Early Influence Award: Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gil Scott-Heron. These are the recipients of the Musical Influence Award: LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads. Clarence Avant is the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

How To Watch:

Tickets to the induction ceremony are available online. If you miss it, the ceremony will air at a later date on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max, the Rock Hall announced. The list of inductees is packed with big names, and the Rock Hall has chronicled other iconic moments with the artists, including previous induction performances and presentations. Get ready for the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by watching some of the clips below.

Watch Tina Turner perform “River Deep - Mountain High” at the 1989 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony here: