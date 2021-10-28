Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Are Expecting Twins
By Jason Hall
October 28, 2021
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced they're expected twins.
"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed," Ronaldo shared on his verified Instagram account alongside a photo of himself and Rodríguez with two sonograms, as well as a second photo alongside his other four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4; Alana Martina, 3, and Cristiano Jr., 11, Thursday (October 28).
Ronaldo and Rodríguez, a former retail assistant from Argentina, first met when the forward was shopping at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.
In August, Ronaldo, 36, agreed to a two-year contract with Manchester United, returning to the club after a 12-year absence, following initial reports that he was close to a deal with rival Manchester City.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent seven years with United (2003-09) before joining Real Madrid (2009-18) and later Juventus (2018-21).
The 36-yearold has recorded three goals during six matches in Premier League play since making his return to Manchester United.
Ronaldo initially joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80 million.