Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Are Expecting Twins

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced they're expected twins.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed," Ronaldo shared on his verified Instagram account alongside a photo of himself and Rodríguez with two sonograms, as well as a second photo alongside his other four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4; Alana Martina, 3, and Cristiano Jr., 11, Thursday (October 28).

Ronaldo and Rodríguez, a former retail assistant from Argentina, first met when the forward was shopping at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.