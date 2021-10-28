Cristiano Ronaldo, Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Are Expecting Twins

By Jason Hall

October 28, 2021

MTV EMAs 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announced they're expected twins.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠#blessed," Ronaldo shared on his verified Instagram account alongside a photo of himself and Rodríguez with two sonograms, as well as a second photo alongside his other four children, twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 4; Alana Martina, 3, and Cristiano Jr., 11, Thursday (October 28).

Ronaldo and Rodríguez, a former retail assistant from Argentina, first met when the forward was shopping at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016.

In August, Ronaldo, 36, agreed to a two-year contract with Manchester United, returning to the club after a 12-year absence, following initial reports that he was close to a deal with rival Manchester City.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spent seven years with United (2003-09) before joining Real Madrid (2009-18) and later Juventus (2018-21).

The 36-yearold has recorded three goals during six matches in Premier League play since making his return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo initially joined Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record fee of £80 million.

