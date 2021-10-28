FGL's Brian Kelley To Debut Musical With Songs By Country's Biggest Stars

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his production company are gearing up to debut a new country musical packed with songs by Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and more.

May We All is set to debut at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), the nonprofit performing and cultural arts center in Downtown Nashville. Kelley’s company, CuzBro Productions, teamed up with Lively McCabe Entertainment to bring the highly-anticipated musical to the stage, according to a press release from TPAC. Officials announced that the musical will include a rotating roster that will include Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O’Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, and Trent Harmon. Country music guests will take turns playing Bailey Stone in the musical.

“I’ve been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now, and for MAY WE ALL to debut in Nashville next June is so surreal. It wouldn’t be a Country music party without some special guests and surprises,” Kelley said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast and can’t wait to see what each one brings to the character of ‘Bailey Stone.’”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday morning (October 29) at 10 a.m. The show is set to premiere on June 7, 2022, and will run through July 17, 2022. Find more information about May We All from TPAC here.

Hear from Kelley (and other key players) about the upcoming musical here: